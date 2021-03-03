Income Tax raids underway at properties of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap

The Income Tax Department’s investigation unit on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

The searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

Additionally, searches were on at locations associated with film producer Vikas Bahl and production and distribution company Phantom Films, HT reports.

The I-T searches are in connection with Kashyap's Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018. Searches are also underway at properties of Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed), Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan). Exceed Entertainment and Kwan Entertainment are Mumbai's popular celebrity management agencies.

Developing story

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via