Income Tax raids underway at properties of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap

Income Tax raids underway at properties of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap1 min read . 01:29 PM IST
The I-T searches are in connection with Kashyap's Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The I-T searches are in connection with Kashyap's Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018
The Income Tax Department’s investigation unit on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.
The Income Tax Department’s investigation unit on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.
The searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.
The searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune.
Additionally, searches were on at locations associated with film producer Vikas Bahl and production and distribution company Phantom Films, HT reports.
The I-T searches are in connection with Kashyap's Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018. Searches are also underway at properties of Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed), Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan). Exceed Entertainment and Kwan Entertainment are Mumbai's popular celebrity management agencies.
Developing story
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.