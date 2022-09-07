Income Tax raids underway at think tank, Centre for Policy Research in Delhi1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 04:36 PM IST
- The Centre for Policy Research (CPR) has been one of India’s leading public policy think tanks since 1973
The Income Tax Department is undertaking searches at the Delhi-based independent think tank Centre for Policy Research, as reported by news agency ANI. The premises of the think tank located near Malcha Marg in central Delhi are being covered, they said.