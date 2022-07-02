Income tax return: 10 reasons when a taxpayer can't use ITR-1 form

Speaking on who can use ITR-1 form for ITR filing, Aarti Raote, Partner at Deloitte India said, "The ITR-1 is a simple tax return that can be filed by a resident tax payer having total income of not more than ₹50 lakhs and has income reported from sources like salary, income from other sources and only one house property. One needs to note that the return cannot be used by a director of a company or has tax deferral for ESOP of startups or an individual having agricultural income more than ₹5000 or has capital gains income."