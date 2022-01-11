The Centre on Tuesday extended till 15 March the deadline for corporates to file Income tax returns for the financial year 2020-2021 or assessment year 2021-2022. The deadline to file tax audit report and transfer pricing audit report for FY21 too has been extended till 15 February.

Tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "The extension is for all the taxpayer whose books of accounts are required to be audited under any law like Companies Act, Societies Act, LLP Act or income tax act."

“The new date of uploading your audit report is 15th Feb and the due date for submitting the ITR is 15th March," Jain said.

He further said that this doesn't apply to all individual and other tax payers for whom the due date expired on 31 December.

The deadline has been extended due to difficulties being faced by the taxpayers due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, as per a statement released by the department of revenue of the Finance Ministry.

The notification also said that the deadline has also been extended due to problems being faced while e-filing of various audit reports under the provisions of The Income-tax Act, 1961.

Commenting on this, Rahul Singh, DGM, Taxmann, said:

The government has extended the due date only for those taxpayers who were originally liable to file the return of income by October 31, 2021, or November 30, 2021. The following taxpayers fall under this category:

1. corporate-assessee;

2. non-corporate assessee (whose books of account are required to be audited);

3. Partner of a firm whose accounts are required to be audited and spouse of such partner if the provisions of section 5A apply; and

4. Assessee who is required to submit a report under section 92E pertaining to the international or specified domestic transaction(s).

“An individual taxpayer not falling under any of the above categories has not received any extension benefit," he said.

“It should be noted that no relief has been granted from the interest chargeable under section 234A if the tax liability exceeds ₹1 lakh. Thus, if the self-assessment tax liability of the taxpayer exceeds ₹1 lakh, he would be liable to pay interest under section 234A from the expiry of the original due dates," Singh added.

I-T dept on refunds issued

The Income Tax Department had earlier said that it has issued refunds of more than ₹1.50 lakh crore so far this fiscal year.

This includes 1.1 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to ₹21,323.55 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,50,407 crore to more than 1.48 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 3rd January,2022," the I-T department tweeted.

Of this, income tax refunds of ₹51,194 crore have been issued in 1.46 crore cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹99,213 crore have been issued in over 2.19 lakh cases.

