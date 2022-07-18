Sahaj is needed to be filed by taxpayers who have income up to ₹50 lakh and who receive income from salary, one house property / other sources (interest, etc.). Notably, the ITR filing for the fiscal FT22 having assessment year 2022-23 is due on July 31, 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
About seven income tax return (ITR) forms are available for various categories of taxpayers to file before the due date of a financial year. The ITR-1 (Sahaj) is one of the simpler forms and caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj is needed to be filed by taxpayers who have income up to ₹50 lakh and who receive income from salary, one house property / other sources (interest, etc.). Notably, the ITR filing for the fiscal FT22 having assessment year 2022-23 is due on July 31, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
About seven income tax return (ITR) forms are available for various categories of taxpayers to file before the due date of a financial year. The ITR-1 (Sahaj) is one of the simpler forms and caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj is needed to be filed by taxpayers who have income up to ₹50 lakh and who receive income from salary, one house property / other sources (interest, etc.). Notably, the ITR filing for the fiscal FT22 having assessment year 2022-23 is due on July 31, 2022.
According to the Income Tax department website, the pre-filling and filing of the ITR-1 service are available to registered users on the e-Filing portal. This service enables individual taxpayers to file ITR-1 online through the e-Filing portal.
According to the Income Tax department website, the pre-filling and filing of the ITR-1 service are available to registered users on the e-Filing portal. This service enables individual taxpayers to file ITR-1 online through the e-Filing portal.
For filing ITR-1 forms, a taxpayer needs to have a registered user ID and password. Also, their status of Permanent Account Number (PAN) should be active. Other important details are - PAN is linked with Aadhaar, pre-validate at least one bank account and nominate it for refund, and valid mobile number linked with Aadhaar/e-filing portal/bank account/NSDL/CDSL.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For filing ITR-1 forms, a taxpayer needs to have a registered user ID and password. Also, their status of Permanent Account Number (PAN) should be active. Other important details are - PAN is linked with Aadhaar, pre-validate at least one bank account and nominate it for refund, and valid mobile number linked with Aadhaar/e-filing portal/bank account/NSDL/CDSL.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There are five sections that a taxpayer needs to file under ITR-1. These are - personal information, gross total income, total deductions, tax paid, and total tax liability.
There are five sections that a taxpayer needs to file under ITR-1. These are - personal information, gross total income, total deductions, tax paid, and total tax liability.
Here's how to file ITR -1 form (Sahaj) online in a few simple steps as per the IT department:
Here's how to file ITR -1 form (Sahaj) online in a few simple steps as per the IT department:
Step 1: Log in to the e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 1: Log in to the e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 2: On your Dashboard, click e-File > Income Tax Returns > File Income Tax Return.
Step 2: On your Dashboard, click e-File > Income Tax Returns > File Income Tax Return.
Step 3: Select Assessment Year as 2021 – 22 and click Continue.
Step 4: Select Mode of Filing as Online and click Proceed. In case you have already filled the Income Tax Return and it is pending for submission, click Resume Filing. In case you wish to discard the saved return and start preparing the return afresh click Start New Filing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 4: Select Mode of Filing as Online and click Proceed. In case you have already filled the Income Tax Return and it is pending for submission, click Resume Filing. In case you wish to discard the saved return and start preparing the return afresh click Start New Filing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 5: Select Status as applicable to you and click Continue to proceed further.
Step 5: Select Status as applicable to you and click Continue to proceed further.
Step 6: You have two options to select the type of Income Tax Return. Firstly, if you are not sure which ITR to file, you may select Help me decide which ITR Form to file and click Proceed. Once the system helps you determine the correct ITR, you can proceed with filing your ITR. And secondly, if you are sure which ITR to file, select "I know which ITR Form I need to file" and then select the applicable Income Tax Return from the dropdown and click Proceed with ITR.
Step 6: You have two options to select the type of Income Tax Return. Firstly, if you are not sure which ITR to file, you may select Help me decide which ITR Form to file and click Proceed. Once the system helps you determine the correct ITR, you can proceed with filing your ITR. And secondly, if you are sure which ITR to file, select "I know which ITR Form I need to file" and then select the applicable Income Tax Return from the dropdown and click Proceed with ITR.
Step 7: Once you have selected the ITR applicable to you, note the list of documents needed and click Let’s Get Started.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 7: Once you have selected the ITR applicable to you, note the list of documents needed and click Let’s Get Started.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 8: Select the checkboxes applicable to you and click Continue.
Step 8: Select the checkboxes applicable to you and click Continue.
Step 9: Review your pre-filled data and edit it if necessary. Enter the remaining/additional data (if required). Click Confirm at the end of each section.
Step 9: Review your pre-filled data and edit it if necessary. Enter the remaining/additional data (if required). Click Confirm at the end of each section.
Step 10: Enter your income and deduction details in the different sections. After completing and confirming all the sections of the form, click Proceed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 10: Enter your income and deduction details in the different sections. After completing and confirming all the sections of the form, click Proceed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In case there is a tax liability, you will be shown a summary of your tax computation based on the details provided by you. If there is tax liability payable based on the computation, you get the Pay Now and Pay Later options at the bottom of the page.
In case there is a tax liability, you will be shown a summary of your tax computation based on the details provided by you. If there is tax liability payable based on the computation, you get the Pay Now and Pay Later options at the bottom of the page.
Or, in case there is no tax liability (No Demand / No Refund) or if you are eligible for a refund, then after paying tax, click Preview Return. If there is no tax liability payable, or if there is a refund based on tax computation, you will be taken to the Preview and Submit Your Return page.
Or, in case there is no tax liability (No Demand / No Refund) or if you are eligible for a refund, then after paying tax, click Preview Return. If there is no tax liability payable, or if there is a refund based on tax computation, you will be taken to the Preview and Submit Your Return page.
Step 11: On the Preview and Submit Your Return page, enter Place, select the declaration checkbox and click Proceed to Validation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 11: On the Preview and Submit Your Return page, enter Place, select the declaration checkbox and click Proceed to Validation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 12: Once validated, on your Preview and Submit your Return page, click Proceed to Verification.
Step 12: Once validated, on your Preview and Submit your Return page, click Proceed to Verification.
Step 13: On the Complete your Verification page, select your preferred option and click Continue.
Step 13: On the Complete your Verification page, select your preferred option and click Continue.
Step 14: On the e-Verify page, select the option through which you want to e-Verify the return and click Continue.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Step 14: On the e-Verify page, select the option through which you want to e-Verify the return and click Continue.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Once you e-Verify your return, a success message is displayed along with the Transaction ID and Acknowledgment Number. You will also receive a confirmation message on your mobile number and email ID registered on the e-Filing portal.
Once you e-Verify your return, a success message is displayed along with the Transaction ID and Acknowledgment Number. You will also receive a confirmation message on your mobile number and email ID registered on the e-Filing portal.