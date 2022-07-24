Income tax return filing last date July 31: What govt says on extending deadline

Income tax return filing last date July 31: What govt says on extending deadline2 min read . 07:12 AM IST
- Income tax return filing last date July 31: Over the last two financial years, the government had extended the deadline for filing ITRs
The last date to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2021-22 is 31 July and still many taxpayers haven’t filed their returns, hoping that the government might extend the deadline for the same like the previous two years. Over the last two financial years, the government had extended the deadline for filing ITRs to ease compliance for taxpayers battling covid pandemic.
“Dear taxpayers, Do remember to file your ITR if you haven't filed yet. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. No time to spare #FileNow. Pl visit: http://incometax.gov.in," read a tweet from the official account of the Income Tax Department.
As per I-T rules, the deadline for filing ITRs of a fiscal by individual taxpayers who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31 of the subsequent financial year.
The government is not planning extending the last date for ITR filing as it expects most returns to come in by the due date of July 31, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday. "So far, there is no thinking of extending the last date of filing," he said, PTI reported.
While, another reason for people thinking that the deadline might be extended was glitches being faced by the tax portal. While the officials say most of the problems have been rectified but users are still facing difficulties in filing their returns.
Users have been complaining that the tax filing portal https://eportal.incometax.gov.in is “not working properly", “not opening", “OTP issue", “taking time, continuous loading then failing".
Some of the tweets of the users
"Last time 9-10 per cent filed on last day. Last time, we had over 50 lakh (filing returns on the last date). This time, I have told my people to be ready for 1 crore (returns being filed on the last day)," PTI quoted Tarun Bajaj.
