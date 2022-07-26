Income Tax Return filing: Over 3 cr ITRs filed till 25 July on e-filing portal

There is ₹5,000 penalty if the returns are furnished on or before December 31st of the assessment year. While the penalty will be ₹10,000 in any other case. However, if the total income of the person does not exceed ₹5 lakh - then the fee payable under this section shall not exceed ₹1,000.
Over 3 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for the assessment year 2022-23 on the e-filing portal till July 25, 2022. The due date for filing ITR for the mentioned assessment year is scheduled for July 31. The Income Tax department has urged taxpayers to file their ITRs now and avoid last minute rush. ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. These forms can be filed by an individual having income up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property / other sources (interest, etc.).
IT-department through their Twitter account said, "More than 3 crore ITRs for AY 2022-23 have been filed on e-Filing portal till 25th July 2022. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July 2022. We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet."
If a taxpayer fails to file their ITR on time, then he or she will be liable to pay a certain penalty to the department. The section 234F of the Income Tax Act says, "without prejudice to the provisions of this Act, where a person required to furnish a return of income under section 139, fails to do so within the time prescribed in sub-section (1) of the said section, he shall pay, by way of fee..."
There is ₹5,000 penalty if the returns are furnished on or before December 31st of the assessment year. While the penalty will be ₹10,000 in any other case. However, if the total income of the person does not exceed ₹5 lakh - then the fee payable under this section shall not exceed ₹1,000.
Here's how to file ITR Sahaj and Sugam forms.
Step 1: Log in to the e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.
Step 2: On your Dashboard, click e-File > Income Tax Returns > File Income Tax Return.
Step 3: Select Assessment Year as 2021 – 22 and click Continue.
Step 4: Select Mode of Filing as Online and click Proceed. In case you have already filled the Income Tax Return and it is pending for submission, click Resume Filing. In case you wish to discard the saved return and start preparing the return afresh click Start New Filing.
Step 5: Select Status as applicable to you and click Continue to proceed further.
Step 6: You have two options to select the type of Income Tax Return. Firstly, if you are not sure which ITR to file, you may select Help me decide which ITR Form to file and click Proceed. Once the system helps you determine the correct ITR, you can proceed with filing your ITR. And secondly, if you are sure which ITR to file, select "I know which ITR Form I need to file" and then select the applicable Income Tax Return from the dropdown and click Proceed with ITR.
Step 7: Once you have selected the ITR applicable to you, note the list of documents needed and click Let’s Get Started.
Step 8: Select the checkboxes applicable to you and click Continue.
Step 9: Review your pre-filled data and edit it if necessary. Enter the remaining/additional data (if required). Click Confirm at the end of each section.
Step 10: Enter your income and deduction details in the different sections. After completing and confirming all the sections of the form, click Proceed.
In case there is a tax liability, you will be shown a summary of your tax computation based on the details provided by you. If there is tax liability payable based on the computation, you get the Pay Now and Pay Later options at the bottom of the page.
Or, in case there is no tax liability (No Demand / No Refund) or if you are eligible for a refund, then after paying tax, click Preview Return. If there is no tax liability payable, or if there is a refund based on tax computation, you will be taken to the Preview and Submit Your Return page.
Step 11: On the Preview and Submit Your Return page, enter Place, select the declaration checkbox and click Proceed to Validation.
Step 12: Once validated, on your Preview and Submit your Return page, click Proceed to Verification.
Step 13: On the Complete your Verification page, select your preferred option and click Continue.
Step 14: On the e-Verify page, select the option through which you want to e-Verify the return and click Continue.
Once you e-Verify your return, a success message is displayed along with the Transaction ID and Acknowledgment Number. You will also receive a confirmation message on your mobile number and email ID registered on the e-Filing portal.
