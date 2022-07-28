The countdown for the last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) is just three days away, July 31. While the Centre seems adamant to not extend the ITR filing July 31 deadline this year, chorus grows on Twitter demanding the immediate extension of the same. #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately is trending on Twitter.

One Twitter user even requested Finance Minister to extend the due dates today itself. Delay in decision is affecting the professionals a lot.

The income tax department informed that till 26 July, more than 3.4 crore ITRs have been filed. It also urged the people to file their ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet

“Over 3.4 crore ITRs filed till 26th July, 2022 & about 30 lakh ITRs filed on 26th July, 2022 itself. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. #FileNow if not filed as yet! Avoid late fee!" the tax department tweeted.

What govt says on extending ITR deadline

The government is not considering extending the last date for filing income tax returns, PTI had reported quoting Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj.

Benefits of submitting the return before the due date

Filing the income tax return before the due dates arrives is always a benefit to the taxpayer.

Gaurav Kapoor, director & co-founder, Fincorpit Consulting says with respect to penalty, yes the taxpayer saves penalty which would be otherwise levied on missing the return. Also he can save himself from the last minute rush as the portal is very slow to respond and even if the taxpayer is readily filing the return fails to file the return and in turn gets a penalty.

“Other advantages like quick visa application processing, loan approval earlier as well as few other perks like carry forward of losses it always on the positive note for the taxpayer," said Gaurav Kapoor.

Abhishek Soni CEO& CO-founder, Tax2win says the benefits of filing income tax returns vary across taxpayers. But in general, an income tax return holds immense legal value as it acts as a legal identity proof, income proof, an important document while applying for loans, can help you claim deductions, carry forward your losses and avoid several penalties.