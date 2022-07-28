Income tax return (ITR) filing: ‘Extend due date immediately’ chorus grows on Twitter2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 09:07 AM IST
The Centre seems adamant to not extend the ITR filing July 31 deadline this year
The countdown for the last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) is just three days away, July 31. While the Centre seems adamant to not extend the ITR filing July 31 deadline this year, chorus grows on Twitter demanding the immediate extension of the same. #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately is trending on Twitter.