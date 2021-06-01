If you have any sort of income tax-related work that needs to be done using the income tax department's e-filing portal, then you have to wait for six days for the same. as the e-filing portal will not be available between June 1, 2021, and June 6, 2021.

The income tax department is launching a new e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) on June 7, 2021, and the existing portal, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, will not be available from June 1 to June 6.

According to the tax department, the new portal e-filing 2.0 will be mobile friendly and have a pre-filled ITR form and simplified utility.

"As we move to the new e-filing portal, e-filing services will not be available from 1st-6th June 2021. Do plan to complete your e-filing work accordingly/by 31st May/on our new portal http://incometax.gov.in 7th June 2021 onwards.," the I-T department tweeted.





As we move to the new e-filing portal, e-filing services will not be available from 1st-6th June,2021.

Do plan to complete your e-filing work accordingly/by 31st May/on our new portal https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf 7th Jun, 2021 onwards.

Stay Tuned!#NewPortal #eFiling #EasingCompliance pic.twitter.com/i3wi45cTI0 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 27, 2021

Check out the features of the new income tax e-filing portal:

1) The new taxpayer-friendly portal shall be integrated with the immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers

2) All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by the taxpayer.

3) Free of cost ITR preparation software available offline and online with interactive questions to help taxpayers file ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling, for minimum data entry effort.

4) New call centre for taxpayer assistance for immediate answers to taxpayer queries with FAQs, Tutorials, Videos etc

5) All key portal functions on the desktop will be available on the mobile app which will be enabled subsequently for full access on the mobile network.

6) New online tax payment system on the new portal will be enabled subsequently with multiple new payment options such as net banking, UPI, RTGS, NEFT and other modes.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.