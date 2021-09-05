Only a few weeks are left to file your income tax returns (ITR). So, if you have still not filed your ITR, do it now. It is always recommended to complete the task as soon as possible and not to wait until the last minute to avoid chances of any error. In July, the income tax department launched a new e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) to speed up the processing of tax returns. But since its launch, users have complained about the glitches that they face while accessing the site.

Amid ongoing technical glitches on the new income tax (I-T) portal, will the deadline of ITR filing get extended further? As per a news report by Business Standard, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is planning to extend the deadline for ITR filing.

ITR filing September 30 deadline

Income tax return filing is one of the most important financial tasks every year. Although the last day to file ITR is generally 31 July, the deadline for ITR filing for the financial year 2020-21 has been extended to 30 September 2021, keeping the Covid situation in view.

15 September deadline for Infosys to fix tax portal glitches

Technical glitches marred the functioning of the Infosys-developed income tax portal www.incometax.gov.in since its launch on June 7. On August 23, the Finance Ministry had "summoned" Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain the issue. FM Nirmala expressed "deep disappointment" over persisting glitches and gave him time till September 15 to resolve all issues.

Income tax refunds worth over ₹67,400 cr issued till August 30

Meanwhile, the tax department on Saturday said it has issued over ₹67,400 crore worth of refunds in five months of the current fiscal.

"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 30th August 2021," the I-T department tweeted.

Of this, income tax refunds of ₹16,373 crore have been issued in over 22.61 lakh cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹51,029 crore have been issued in over 1.37 lakh cases.

