Income Tax Return: Will govt extend ITR filing deadline amid glitches on portal?

Only a few weeks are left to file your income tax returns (ITR). So, if you have still not filed your ITR, do it now. It is always recommended to complete the task as soon as possible and not to wait until the last minute to avoid chances of any error. In July, the income tax department launched a new e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) to speed up the processing of tax returns. But since its launch, users have complained about the glitches that they face while accessing the site.