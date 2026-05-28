Income tax return filings plateau as small earners exit net

New Delhi: India’s lower-income taxpayers are rapidly exiting the return-filing net after successive tax relief measures raised the basic exemption threshold, reshaping the country’s taxpayer profile.
Tax returns filed by individuals earning up to ₹5 lakh annually fell by more than half to 27.6 million in 2025-26 from the post-pandemic peak of 56.5 million in 2023-24, according to Income Tax Department data reviewed by Mint.
The sharp decline follows the government raising the tax exemption threshold under the new tax regime from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh effective FY24. In the first year after the relief came into effect, return filings from this income group dropped by about a third to 38.1 million. Returns for income earned in a financial year are filed in the subsequent year.