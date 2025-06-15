Charitable and religious trusts, research institutions to face increased I-T scrutiny
ITRs of persons and entities that have been subject to a survey and those that have been searched after 1 April 2023 will also be picked automatically for assessment.
NEW DELHI : Income tax return (ITR) forms of charitable trusts and research institutions that have wrongfully claimed tax exemptions, as well as entities and individuals that have had repeated additions to their tax liability, will be automatically selected for scrutiny this year.