Income tax rules: Three changes from July 1 explained3 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 10:09 AM IST
- Income tax rules: From 1st July 2022, late fee for PAN-Aadhar linking will go up from ₹500 to ₹1000
Listen to this article
Income tax rules: After the end of Q1FY23, three major changes in the income tax rules proposed in the union budget 2022 are going to become a reality. One of the rules being doubling of late fee on PAN-Aadhaar linking. From 1st July 2022, the late fee will rise to ₹1,000 from ₹500.