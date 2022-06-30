Income tax rules: Three changes from July 1 explained

On how Section 194R would work, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, “If a private doctor is receiving samples from a drug maker company and the cost of all such samples received goes beyond ₹20,000 in one financial year, then it will attract 10 per cent TDS. However, if the doctor is employed at a private hospital, then in that case 10 per cent TDS will be levied on the hospital. It is important to know that Section 194R is not applicable on the government entities. So, if a doctor employed at a government hospital is receiving free medical samples, he or she need not to pay 10 per cent TDS."