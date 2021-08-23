Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has reached Finance Ministry to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He has been called to explain to the govt, why even two months since the launch of the new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal haven't been resolved

With the new I-T portal remaining unavailable for almost two consecutive days, the Finance Ministry had "summoned" Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh on Monday to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the reasons for continued glitches even after over two months of launch.

Meanwhile, the company in a late-evening tweet said emergency maintenance of the portal has concluded and the site is live.

The new income tax e-filing portal "www.incometax.gov.in', developed by Infosys, had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7, as it continued to face tech glitches with users complaining that certain functionalities were either unavailable or working slow.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD &CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," the Income Tax department tweeted.

Infosys India Business Unit in a late evening tweet said, "The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers."

Earlier on Sunday, Infosys had tweeted that the income tax portal was under emergency maintenance. On Saturday too it had tweeted that the portal is "inaccessible due to planned maintenance".

As users complained of several glitches on the I-T portal after a fortnight of launch, Sitharaman had on June 22 called a meeting with key officials of Infosys to review the issues.

The minister had then asked Infosys to address all issues without further loss of time, improve their services, and redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely.

