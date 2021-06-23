Income tax tribunal clarifies on cash deposits by housewives post demonetisation

"Years of stashing in whatever little cash gifts they received from relatives during festival times and years of tucking away the change they found in the pants that they washed every day, however, suddenly they were left with no option but to deposit the amount in the denomination of ₹500 and ₹1000 notes in the banks on account of Demonetisation scheme 2016, (as) these notes were no more legal tenders," the tribunal added.