Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday flagged concerns in the new Income-Tax portal in a meeting with Infosys officials and urged them to address these issues.

As per a statement issued by the Commissioner of Income Tax, Surabhi Ahluwalia, the Finance Minister chaired today's meeting between senior officials of the Finance Ministry and Infosys to discuss glitches in the new Income Tax Portal.

Sitharaman exhorted Infosys(service provider) to work on the tax portal to make it "more humane and user-friendly," the statement said.

"The Union Finance Minister expressed her deep concern on the various problems being faced by the stakeholders in the new portal which was expected to provide a seamless experience to taxpayers. The Union Finance Minister asked Infosys to address all issues without further loss of time, improve their services, redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely." the statement said.

The new e-filing portal 2.0 of the Income Tax Department (incometax.gov.in) went live on July 7. Since its launch, there were numerous glitches in the functioning of the new portal.

"Taking note of the grievances voiced on social media by taxpayers, tax professionals and other stakeholders, the Union Finance Minister had also flagged the issues to the vendor Infosys, calling upon them to address these concerns," the statement said.

Notably, suggestions in respect of the glitches on the portal were invited online by June 18. As per the IT department, more than 700 emails detailing over 2000 issues including 90 unique issues/problems in the portal were received in response to the same.

"The Union Finance Minister concluded her remarks by appreciating the taxpayers who have kept up with the timelines of compliances despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The Union Finance Minister also hoped that the positive engagement between taxpayers, tax professionals and the Government would continue in future. She assured them that the Government is responsive to their problems and is proactively committed to enhance taxpayer service and experience," it added.

IT department further said that the team from Infosys, which was led by the CEO and COO of Infosys, took note of the issues highlighted by the stakeholders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.