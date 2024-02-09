News
Income taxes to fetch a big chunk of govt revenues
Summary
- Receipts from corporate and personal income tax are projected to account for 57.4% of the Centre’s gross tax revenue in FY25, the highest since 2009-10.
New Delhi: Robust growth in corporate and personal income tax receipts will lift the share of income taxes in central government revenues to a 15-year high in FY25, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said.
