Income taxes to fetch a big chunk of govt revenues

Direct taxes are collected based on an assessee’s ability to pay and the outgo is structured to increase as the income level progresses, leading to those in higher income brackets paying more. This aligns with the ideas of equity and social justice, while indirect taxes apply to the rich and the poor alike but leads to a higher burden on those in the lower income bracket relative to their income. So, when India rolled out GST in 2017, it opted for four different rates to make the tax structure as progressive as possible.