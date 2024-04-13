Income-Tax Department clarifies amended India-Mauritius Tax Treaty not yet ratified, notified
In March 2024, India and Mauritius signed an amendment to the double taxation avoidance agreement. The clarification comes after there were concerns that foreign portfolio funds routing through the island nation to India would face increased scrutiny by tax authorities.
The Income Tax Department on April 12 said that the amended India-Mauritius protocol on the double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) is awaiting ratification and notification by the department, as per a PTI report.
