Home / News / India /  Income-tax dept conducts searches at Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai

The Income-tax department has conducted searches at the premises of Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai that runs medical diagnostic centres, news agency PTI has reported citing official sources. 

The searches were done as part of a tax evasion investigation, as per sources.

The locations of the company in Mumbai are being covered, they said. A response from the company is awaited.

The company is a prominent player in the medical tests and diagnostics business domain.

Last week, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of 40.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a profit after tax of 58.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations fell marginally to 300.3 crore during the period under review from 302.6 crore a year ago. In a statement, Metropolis Healthcare said its wellness revenue during the quarter increased by 40 per cent year-on-year to 33 crore. Specialised tests contributed 40 per cent to the non-Covid revenue during Q2, it had added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout