Income-tax dept conducts searches at Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 02:12 PM IST
Metropolis Healthcare is a prominent player in the medical tests and diagnostics business domain.
The Income-tax department has conducted searches at the premises of Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai that runs medical diagnostic centres, news agency PTI has reported citing official sources.