The Income-tax department has conducted searches at the premises of Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai that runs medical diagnostic centres, news agency PTI has reported citing official sources.

The searches were done as part of a tax evasion investigation, as per sources.

The locations of the company in Mumbai are being covered, they said. A response from the company is awaited.

The company is a prominent player in the medical tests and diagnostics business domain.

Last week, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹40.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a profit after tax of ₹58.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations fell marginally to ₹300.3 crore during the period under review from ₹302.6 crore a year ago. In a statement, Metropolis Healthcare said its wellness revenue during the quarter increased by 40 per cent year-on-year to ₹33 crore. Specialised tests contributed 40 per cent to the non-Covid revenue during Q2, it had added.

(With inputs from PTI)