With all the glitches marring the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department ironed out by the contractor Infosys, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said a number of technical issues are being “progressively addressed" and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the website.

More than 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till Tuesday with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September. The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed. Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns, an official release said.

Over 94.88 lakh ITRs have been e-verified out of which, 7.07 lakh ITRs have been processed, the statement added.

Taxpayers have been able to view over 8.74 lakh Notices issued by the Department under the Faceless Assessment/Appeal/Penalty proceedings, to which, over 2.61 lakh responses have been filed. An average of 8,285 Notices for e-proceedings are being issued and 5,889 responses are being filed in September, 2021 on a daily basis, it stated.

The ministry further stated that 10.60 lakh Statutory Forms have been submitted including 7.86 lakh TDS statements, 1.03 lakh Form 10A for registration of Trusts/institutions, 0.87 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, 0.10 lakh Form 35 for Appeal.

On Aadhaar- PAN linking

Aadhaar- PAN linking has been done by 66.44 lakh taxpayers and more than 14.59 lakh e-PAN have been allotted. These two facilities are being availed of by over 0.50 lakh taxpayers on a daily basis this month.

The Income Tax e-filing portal – www.incometax.gov.in – was launched on 7 June this year. Taxpayers have reported glitches and difficulties in the portal since then.

The ministry said that it has been regularly monitoring the resolution of issues with Infosys Ltd which is the Managed Services Provider for the project.

It also said that the Department is continuously engaged with Infosys to ensure a smooth filing experience to taxpayers.

