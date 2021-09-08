More than 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till Tuesday with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September. The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed. Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns, an official release said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}