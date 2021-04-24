OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Incoming flights banned but UAE allows passengers to travel to India

The UAE on Friday updated its travel ban for India, saying that all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers from the country will be suspended, while transportation of passengers from the Gulf country to India will be allowed.

The UAE on Thursday banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced an update on regulations with the clarification that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers.

According to a statement released here, this will also apply to those carrying transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights coming to the UAE and heading onward to India.

“This decision includes the entry of travellers who were in India in the last 14 days prior to coming to the UAE," the statement said.

The statement, however, said that the flights between the two countries will continue to operate allowing the transportation of passengers from the UAE to India.

“It will also allow the transfer of exempted groups from India to the UAE with the application of the aforementioned precautionary measures. These groups include UAE citizens, diplomatic missions appointed by the two countries, official delegations, those on businessmen chartered flights, and those holding golden residency," it said.

The exemptions will apply provided they undertake preventive measures that include quarantine for 10 days and a PCR test at the airport, as well as on the fourth and eighth days following entry into the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President Joe Biden Premium Premium

Pressure mounts on Biden admin to ship vaccines, other medical supplies to India

2 min read . 07:24 AM IST
A member of Indonesian navy prepares navy hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso to join the search for submarine KRI Nanggala that went missing while participating in a training exercise, off Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Premium Premium

No sign of Indonesian sub as air dwindles, search resumes

3 min read . 07:22 AM IST
US lifts pause on J&J covid vaccinePremium Premium

US lifts pause on J&J’s Covid vaccine following safety review

1 min read . 07:12 AM IST
The charred ICU at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in VirarPremium Premium

Maharashtra hospital fire: Death toll rises to 15; management, staff booked

1 min read . 07:04 AM IST

The required PCR test period has also been reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours prior to travel from accredited laboratories that issue test results carrying a QR code.

“The authority also confirmed that it is required for those coming from India through other countries to stay in those countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the country, starting from 23:59 on Saturday April 24, 2021," said the statement.

These regulations will apply for a period of 10 days, which can be extended, while cargo flights continue to operate between the two countries.

The authority called upon all travellers affected by the decision to follow up with the relevant airlines to change or reschedule their flights and to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout