More than 13,300 businesses were incorporated in December, a tad less than the 14,300 set up in the month before, even as a fresh wave of the pandemic led to limited regional mobility curbs across the country, official data showed.

The drop in forming new companies was limited, unlike in the past when covid-related mobility curbs and lockdowns caused a sharper decline. In September and October, over 16,000 companies were set up, after recovering from the close to 11,000 companies incorporated in May this fiscal, when the second wave of the pandemic led to mobility curbs, official data from the ministry of corporate affairs showed. Only about 3,200 companies were set up in April 2020, when the country was going through a harsh lockdown triggered by the first pandemic wave.

Setting up new companies signals intent to invest as authorized capital, but actual investments could depend on economic and commercial factors.

Experts said that one key factor helping business operations and compliance requirements proceed without disruption during the current pandemic wave is the absence of fear that had accompanied the previous waves. “Systems are working perfectly, offices are functioning, and employees are accustomed to working from home. This has helped," said Pavan Kumar Vijay, founder of consulting firm Corporate Professionals. Business leaders are prepared to deal with the situation better than ever now.

Tata Steel Ltd chief executive and managing director and president of industry lobby Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) T.V. Narendran said in an interview published on 7 January that protocols were in place to handle every situation.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has also extended due dates for various statutory filings and given relief in additional fees for delays in the case of certain reporting obligations. Besides, businesses have been allowed to hold key meetings, including special shareholders’ meetings, virtually.

Data showed Uttar Pradesh, a large state economy, overtook Delhi in the number of new companies set up in December to be the second most entrepreneurial state after Maharashtra. Maharashtra, home to the country’s commercial capital, recorded 2,448 new companies, while Uttar Pradesh reported 1,361 and Delhi 1,258 companies. Business services remained the most preferred economic activity, followed by manufacturing, community-personal-and-social-services, trading and farming. In December, the number of limited liability partnerships (LLPs) incorporated too witnessed a marginal dip.

