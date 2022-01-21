Incorporation of biz  sees  slight  dip

The drop in forming new companies was limited, unlike in the past when covid-related mobility curbs and lockdowns caused a sharper decline. In September and October, over 16,000 companies were set up, after recovering from the close to 11,000 companies incorporated in May this fiscal, when the second wave of the pandemic led to mobility curbs, official data from the ministry of corporate affairs showed. Only about 3,200 companies were set up in April 2020, when the country was going through a harsh lockdown triggered by the first pandemic wave.