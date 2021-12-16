NEW DELHI : Over 14,300 companies were formed in November, near the levels seen before the second covid wave gripped India, showed official data. Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh remained the frontrunners in attracting entrepreneurs.

The incorporation of companies, which had dropped to 10,915 in May during the second wave of the pandemic, subsequently gained momentum. Over 16,000 companies were registered each in September and October. Separately, official data showed that in the April-September period, there has not been any spike in the admission of bankruptcy cases in tribunals after the one-year moratorium on defaults during the pandemic got lifted in March.

Of the 14,321 companies formed in November, over 18% were incorporated in Maharashtra, about 10% in Delhi and over 9% in Uttar Pradesh. Of all the new companies, about a fourth were in business services, a fifth in manufacturing, about 14% in the community, personal and social services, about 12% in trading and about 8% in agriculture and allied activities.

About 21% of new companies are in the manufacturing sector but this segment of the industry represents about 40% of all the cases admitted to bankruptcy tribunals in the last five years, showing the stress producers are facing. Rising input costs are adding to the woes of the manufacturing industry now. The government has been offering liquidity support to firms and incentives for investors to set up new factories.

The incorporation of new companies indicates investment intent but many economic factors could impact their subsequent operations on the ground. The companies set up in November cumulatively have authorised capital of over ₹3,000 crore – the maximum amount of the capital for which shares can be issued to shareholders. Central and state governments have been taking steps to address the stress in the industry and are actively pursuing new investments.

