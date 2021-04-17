With the country witnessing a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday directed the states and Union Territories to cope with the crisis by ensuring containment, surveillance and treatment of the coronavirus positive cases.

The states and UTs where the Covid-19 spike is particularly worrying are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

This morning, India added 2.34 lakh new coronavirus infections, its highest daily rise since the pandemic began, the government data showed.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with the health ministers of 11 states and UTs, Vardhan presented a snapshot of the unprecedented rise in new cases at the outset.

Union Health Min on Covid spike in 11 states, UTs

The Union Health Minister said, "India is currently reporting the sharpest growth rate of 7.6% in new Covid cases, which is 1.3 times higher than case growth rate of 5.5% reported in June 2020. This is leading to an alarming rise in daily number of active cases, which currently stand at 16,79,000. There is also a sharp growth of 10.2% in the number of deaths. The widening gap between Daily New Cases and Daily New Recoveries reflects that the infection is spreading at a much faster rate than recoveries with consistently growing active cases."

All these states and UTs have already crossed their highest reported daily case threshold with some districts like Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Thane, Lucknow, Raipur, Ahmedabad and Aurangabad also following the same pattern, he added.

Detailing the corresponding rise in health infrastructure, Dr Vardhan said, "From just 1 lab at the start of the pandemic, we now have 2,463 labs that have a combined daily testing capacity of 15 lakhs. 14,95,397 tests conducted in the last 24 hours have increased the total tests conducted to 26,88,06,123."

"The three-tier health infrastructure to treat COVID according to severity now includes 2084 Dedicated COVID Hospitals (of which 89 are under the Centre and the rest 1995 with States), 4043 Dedicated COVID Health Centres and 12,673 COVID Care Centres. They have 18,52,265 beds in total including the 4,68,974 beds in the Dedicated COVID Hospitals," he said.

Reminding the health ministers that 34,228 ventilators were granted to the states by the Centre last year, he assured a fresh supply of the lifesaving machines -- 1121 ventilators are to be given to Maharashtra, 1700 to Uttar Pradesh, 1500 to Jharkhand, 1600 to Gujarat, 152 to Madhya Pradesh and 230 to Chhattisgarh.

Vardhan addresses vaccine shortage

Addressing the vaccine shortage issue, Vardhan said, "The total consumption of vaccines so far (wastage included) has been approximately 12 crore 57 lakh 18 thousand doses against the 14 crore 15 lakh doses provided by the Centre to the States. About 1 crore 58 lakh doses are still available with the states while another 1 crore and 16 lakh 84 thousand are in pipeline, to be delivered by next week."

"Stocks of every small state are replenished after 7 days. For big states, the time period is 4 days," he added. Emphasising that there is no shortage of vaccine, he strongly pushed for the further ramping up of vaccination exercise.

The issues of augmenting the supply of oxygen cylinders; stepping up the supply of Remdesivir in hospitals; adding to the ventilator stock; and enhanced supply of vaccine doses were raised by almost all the states and UTs in today's meeting.

The Union Health Secretary informed the states on the steps taken for providing medical grade oxygen and augmenting Remdesivir stocks in the country

Vardhan takes note of active surge in cases

Taking note of the active surge in cases, Vardhan exhorted the states to plan in advance and increase Covid hospitals, oxygenated beds and other relevant infrastructure to deal with any further surge in cases.

He requested the states to give special focus on the prominent 5-6 cities in their administration, map medical colleges to either these cities or adjoining 2-3 districts.

The states were asked to seek out positive cases with the onset of early symptoms so that prompt and effective treatment checks the deterioration of health in the diseased. Large containment zones for achieving community quarantine were also suggested as a strategy.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.