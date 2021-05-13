Increase Covishield doses gap to 12-16 weeks: Govt panel recommends new protocol

Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks

The protocol for the gap between two doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield may increase, news agency PTI reported citing the government. The advisory group on the Covid-19 vaccines - National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks. The recommendations will be implemented after the approval of the Health Ministry.

No change in dosage interval for Covaxin has been suggested by the panel.

The recommendations of the NTAGI will be sent to the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19.

This is the second time in three months Covishield dosage intervals have been widened. Earlier in March states and UTs were told to increase the gap from 28 days to six-eight weeks "for better results".

Amid multiple states reporting a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, Serum Institute and said that they can ramp up production up to 10 crore doses by August.

Currently, Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield are being used in India's inoculation drive against coronavirus.

The NTAGI also advised those those testing positive for COVID-19 should defer vaccination till six months after recovery.

