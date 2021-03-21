Increase in Covid cases, AAP demands sine die adjournment of parliament session

"My request is supported by the fact that the average age of members of the house is 62 years mostly consisting of senior citizens and there is the recent news of Honourable Speaker of Lok Sabha reporting Covid positive. It is well in the public interest to reconsider the decision of conducting the proceedings of the House henceforth. I may remind you further that previous sessions were also adjourned sine die under similar circumstances. My humble request would be to adjourn the House sine die," the letter read.