Increase in retirement age in India? EPFO backs raising it, says report

Out of the total 18.36 lakh members added during the month, around 10.54 lakh new members have been covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time. New member joining has shown a growing trend since April, 2022. Approximately 7.82 lakh net members exited but rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and opted to transfer their funds from previous PF account to the current account instead of applying for final PF withdrawal. The new enrolment during the month is higher than the monthly average recorded during the last fiscal.

