Increase oxygen supply to Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urges Centre

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday raised concern over shortage of oxygen supply at hospitals in the national capital due to a huge spike in Covid-19 cases and has appealed to the government to allot more oxygen to the city.

"Due to higher consumption than usual, the supply of oxygen allocated to Delhi is falling drastically. Information is being received from some hospitals that they have a stock of oxygen left for a very limited time. The Delhi government has asked the Indian government to immediately increase the oxygen quota for Delhi," Sisodia, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 management in Delhi, wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the positivity rate of Covid-19 tests in the national capital has increased to 30% from 24% in the last 24 hours. He also requested the Central government to reserve at least 7,000 hospital beds for Covid patients in the city.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "Around 25,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The major concern is the positivity rate that has increased to 30% from 24% in the last 24 hours. The cases are rising very fast. The beds are getting exhausted very quickly. There has been a shortage of ICU beds. There are less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi."

Kejriwal emphasised the shortage of oxygen in the national capital.

"We are getting cooperation from the Central government. I had a discussion with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan yesterday evening. I had a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji over the phone today morning. I informed about the shortage of beds and oxygen in hospitals," he said

"There are a total of 10,000 beds in Delhi including that of the Central government. Out of them, 1,800 beds have been reserved for Covid patients. I request the Central government to reserve at least 7,000 beds for Covid patients. I request for immediate supply of oxygen," explained Kejriwal.

He further said, "The Delhi Government will make 6,000 oxygen beds ready in 2-3 days. We are also making arrangements for high-flow oxygen beds in many hospitals. Oxygen beds will also be arranged in Yamuna Sports complex, Common Wealth Games Village Sports Complex, Radha Soami Satsang Beas and many schools that are being attached with hospitals."

Meanwhile, Delhi reported a record daily surge of 24,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The national capital is currently under a weekend curfew that ends on Monday at 5 am.

