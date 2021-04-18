Increase oxygen supply to Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urges Centre

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "Around 25,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The major concern is the positivity rate that has increased to 30% from 24% in the last 24 hours. The cases are rising very fast. The beds are getting exhausted very quickly. There has been a shortage of ICU beds. There are less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi."

