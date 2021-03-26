With the state recording an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to increase the number of tests being conducted.

He also said that testing should be ramped at railway stations, bus depots and airports in view of the greater movement of people for the Holi festival.

Adityanath, who held a meeting with all divisional and district level officials and those of the medical and health department through video conferencing on Thursday night, said there is a need to chalk out an effective strategy to check the spread of coronavirus.

The chief minister was apprised about the status of coronavirus cases, especially in Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Varanasi districts, He said that people should be motivated to comply with the Covid-19 protocol and use of masks and social distancing.

Stressing on effective use of the public address system to make people aware of coronavirus, he directed officials to reactivate local level monitoring committees.

He also reviewed the process of Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state. Adityanath said that all target groups should be vaccinated and asked for devising a strategy to stop the wastage of vaccines.

"Success of the vaccination campaign will lead to success in the prevention of corona. Therefore, an effective strategy should be worked out regarding the vaccination," he stressed.

"The Shab-e baraat festival should be celebrated in a peaceful manner with complete compliance of coronavirus guidelines," he added.

The state government had ordered testing at railways stations, airports and bus depots on Wednesday.

The directive also emphasised identifying the suspected cases with the help of thermometers and oximeters.

The government has declared Holi holidays in all schools up to class 8 from 24 to 31 March.

In other educational institutions, barring medical and nursing colleges, Holi holidays will start on 25 March, lasting up to 31 March. These directives on holidays, however, will not be valid for institutions holding various examinations.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has increased by 56% this month.

