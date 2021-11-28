Amid concerns over the potentially highly-transmissible new Covid variant, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and augmentation of health infrastructure.

In view of the possible threat that the new Covid-19 variant can pose to the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan listed a series of measures for states and Union Territories to effectively manage the new Covid variant.

Here are some key points:

- As a proactive step, the government has already placed nations, where this new variant has been found, in the category of 'at risk' countries for additional follow-up measures of international travellers coming into India from these destinations. "In view of the possible threat that this VoC can pose to the nation, it is imperative that the intensive containment, active surveillance, increased coverage of vaccination and Covid- appropriate behaviour must be enforced in the field in a very proactive manner to effectively manage this VoC," the Health Secretary said in a letter dated November 27.

- The Health Secretary said it is essential that the disease surveillance network is geared up for rigorous follow-up of international travellers. He said that as there is already a reporting mechanism for obtaining past travel details of passengers coming through international flights, this should be reviewed and the protocol provided by the ministry should be strictly ensured, including testing on disembarkation of travellers coming from 'at risk' countries and sending all positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG labs in a prompt manner.

- Bhushan emphasised that ample testing infrastructure need to be operationalised to tackle any surge due to this mutated virus as it has been observed that the overall testing as well as the proportion of RT-PCR tests have declined in some states. He said, "states must strengthen the testing infrastructure and strictly implement the testing guidelines."

- He stressed on continued monitoring of hotspots, the areas where recent cluster of positive cases have emerged. "In all such 'hotspots', saturation testing and sending of positive samples quickly for genome sequencing to designated INSACOG labs must be ensured in collaboration with Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). States should keep a close check on the emerging trend of cases and the positivity in an area and quickly delineate hotspots for effective containment of COVID-19," he said. The health secretary said states should aim at achieving positivity rate below 5 per cent while focusing on increasing the number of tests and share of RT-PCR tests to aid in early identification.

- "Having adequate availability of health facilities across the state is essential to ensure that there are no delays in providing care," he said, adding that trained human resources, infrastructure, logistics and procurement should be planned and strengthened, considering the geographical spread of the pandemic, and there shall be no compromise in providing prompt, quality treatment to patients.

- Bhushan urged the states to optimally utilise the financial support provided by Government of India under ERCP 1 and 2 diligently. INSACOG has been established to monitor the circulating variants in the country, he said, underlining it is important that states must significantly increase sampling from the general population for genome sequencing by sending these samples to INSACOG lab network as per the policy.

- He also urged states and UTs to hold regular press briefings. "We have seen in the last surges in the country that discourse on Covid is often influenced by misinformation leading to anxiety in the masses. To address this, all states should proactively and regularly address the concerns of community through press briefings and state bulletins providing evidence-based information," Bhushan said in the letter.

- States may also ensure that the community is well-informed regarding the measures undertaken and be advised to follow measures like Covid-appropriate behaviour and getting vaccinated.

- He said it is critical for states and UTs to adhere to the overarching 'Test-Track-Treat Vaccinate and Covid-appropriate behaviour' principle to ensure stringent implementation of containment measures as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines. "I'm sure that under your continued leadership we will be able to maintain the momentum and build on the progress made so far to address the latest threat of the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare assures of all requisite support to the states and UTs," Bhushan said.

