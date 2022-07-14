Increase the uptake of booster dose of Sputnik V vaccine: Centre

This comes in the backdrop of the ministry having received several queries regarding the precautionary dose of Sputnik V. It was informed that the uptake of the precautionary dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5% of those who are due for it.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Concerned over low uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V vaccine, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed the states and union territories to increase the uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V vaccine by the due beneficiaries.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Concerned over low uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V vaccine, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed the states and union territories to increase the uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V vaccine by the due beneficiaries.
Bhushan has asked the states to ensure the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine (component I) and the functionality of the private vaccination centres.
Bhushan has asked the states to ensure the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine (component I) and the functionality of the private vaccination centres.
All private centres which were providing the Sputnik V vaccine may reach out to the due beneficiary to receive the due doses (both second and booster).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All private centres which were providing the Sputnik V vaccine may reach out to the due beneficiary to receive the due doses (both second and booster).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This comes in the backdrop when the union ministry had received several queries regarding the precautionary dose of Sputnik V. It was informed that the uptake of the precautionary dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5% of those who are due for it.
This comes in the backdrop when the union ministry had received several queries regarding the precautionary dose of Sputnik V. It was informed that the uptake of the precautionary dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5% of those who are due for it.
Bhushan cited the reference of the email sent to the states and union territories on May 5th wherein it was mentioned that the beneficiaries who have received two doses of Sputnik V vaccine may be administered the precaution dose using Sputnik V (component I) in private vaccination centres after completion of 9 months or 36 weeks.
Bhushan cited the reference of the email sent to the states and union territories on May 5th wherein it was mentioned that the beneficiaries who have received two doses of Sputnik V vaccine may be administered the precaution dose using Sputnik V (component I) in private vaccination centres after completion of 9 months or 36 weeks.
“Further in view of the recent order dated 6th July, the interval between the second dose and precaution dose has now been reduced to 6 months or 26 weeks for all vaccines," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Further in view of the recent order dated 6th July, the interval between the second dose and precaution dose has now been reduced to 6 months or 26 weeks for all vaccines," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per CoWIN platform, approximately 12 lakh Sputnik V vaccine doses have been administered so far.
As per CoWIN platform, approximately 12 lakh Sputnik V vaccine doses have been administered so far.