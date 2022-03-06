Increasing legal age of marriage to 21: Is it a boon or a bane for Indian women?7 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2022, 10:10 AM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has decided to raise the legal age of marriage of women to 21 from 18 years
- According to a report by Pew Research Center, a large number of countries have capped the marital age at 18 for both boys and girls. The list includes Australia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Germany, Israel, Iceland, Switzerland, and Russia.