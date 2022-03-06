Increasing legal age of marriage to 21: Is it a boon or a bane for Indian women?

Vinoj Manning, CEO of Ipas Development Foundation, says that if women can vote at the age of 18, why does she have to choose her life partner at 21. "If you look at all the laws around, 18 is the cut off so why do we increase the marriage to 21. This is contrary to every legal right existing in the country. Be it the age of consent or the right to choose abortion, Indian laws have allowed women aged 18 and above to decide on their own. Unmarried women below 18 require the consent of their guardians to receive abortion due to unwanted pregnancy. The government should look into all these laws too, before implementing this law," says Manning.