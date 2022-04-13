This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is singing the praises of Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar who is in the US for the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is singing the praises of Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar who is in the US for the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is singing the praises of Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar who is in the US for the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.
Sharma on Wednesday posted a video of Jaishankar where he, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken are seen addressing the media.
Sharma on Wednesday posted a video of Jaishankar where he, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and US Secretary of state Antony Blinken are seen addressing the media.
One of the people asked EAM Jaishankar why India is not condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Wouldn't it best reflect India's foreign policy goals in international standing,?" a media person asked.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
One of the people asked EAM Jaishankar why India is not condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Wouldn't it best reflect India's foreign policy goals in international standing,?" a media person asked.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To which Jaishankar responded by saying, "I prefer to do it my way and articulate it my way". He said India has made multiple statements in the United Nations, Parliament and other forums outlining its position, and briefly what those positions state that is, "We are against the conflict. We opt for dialogue and diplomacy. We are for urgent cessation of violence. We are ready to contribute in whatever way...".
To which Jaishankar responded by saying, "I prefer to do it my way and articulate it my way". He said India has made multiple statements in the United Nations, Parliament and other forums outlining its position, and briefly what those positions state that is, "We are against the conflict. We opt for dialogue and diplomacy. We are for urgent cessation of violence. We are ready to contribute in whatever way...".
On India's oil purchase deal with Russia, Jaishankar advised the reporter to focus on Europe's energy purchases from Russia. He said, "We (India) do some energy from Russia for energy securities but I suspect looking at the figures, perhaps our total purchase for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon".
On India's oil purchase deal with Russia, Jaishankar advised the reporter to focus on Europe's energy purchases from Russia. He said, "We (India) do some energy from Russia for energy securities but I suspect looking at the figures, perhaps our total purchase for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon".
Jaishankar's clever remark was lauded by Paytm CEO Sharma. The business tycoon shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Our Indian team at international diplomacy is simply the best! What an incredible answer by MEA Dr S Jaishnkar".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jaishankar's clever remark was lauded by Paytm CEO Sharma. The business tycoon shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Our Indian team at international diplomacy is simply the best! What an incredible answer by MEA Dr S Jaishnkar".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the External Affairs Minister on Wednesday told a group of American students that it is his interest in music and also his family atmosphere that led to his diplomatic life.
"I think part of it was probably an interest in music that, you know, you heard music beyond your own and then you wondered, you know, what kind of music, where is it from, what kind of people," Jaishankar told a student.
"I think part of it was probably an interest in music that, you know, you heard music beyond your own and then you wondered, you know, what kind of music, where is it from, what kind of people," Jaishankar told a student.
"I think the food part of it came much later. It was easier to afford music than food when you were younger. Some of it also came from a family environment, which was a little bit international," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I think the food part of it came much later. It was easier to afford music than food when you were younger. Some of it also came from a family environment, which was a little bit international," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In fact, I mean, we talk of educational professional exchanges. My father came here when I was about 10 years old on a fellowship, in fact, on a Rockefeller Fellowship, to study and to do some sort of professional training here. So I think, again, there's a little bit of parental influence," said the top Indian diplomat.
"In fact, I mean, we talk of educational professional exchanges. My father came here when I was about 10 years old on a fellowship, in fact, on a Rockefeller Fellowship, to study and to do some sort of professional training here. So I think, again, there's a little bit of parental influence," said the top Indian diplomat.
Jaishankar said the first foreign music album that he heard was a 1959 American album called The Hitmakers. "I actually now have it in Spotify, and I still listen to it for reasons of nostalgia," he told students of the prestigious Howard University.
Jaishankar said the first foreign music album that he heard was a 1959 American album called The Hitmakers. "I actually now have it in Spotify, and I still listen to it for reasons of nostalgia," he told students of the prestigious Howard University.