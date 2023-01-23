RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing informative, motivational, and thought-provoking content on social media platforms, has recently posted a video on ‘Incredible India’. The industrialist posted a 30 seconds video on his official Twitter handle.

In the clip, it can be seen that Goenka has summed up the essence of India with its popular tourist destinations that make the country ‘incredible’ in its own way. From east to west and north to south, every stand out place of various states have been showcased in the video footage.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka captioned the video ‘Incredible’ with the Indian flag symbol. It contains eye-catching images from different parts of the country which are popular for their own specialties.

The places in the video include Kutch, Goa, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Jaisalmer, Kashmir, Manali, Haridwar, Ladakh, Delhi, Jaipur, Kaziranga, Rishikesh, and Kedarnath.

It seems that song in the background was just made to flaunt the beauty of India. And the video ends with a flash montage and a text overlays ‘Incredible India’.

Take a look at ‘Incredible India’ below:

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 72.4k views, around 1,000 likes and numerous reactions in the comment section.

One user said, “Beautiful - it’s time to visit our own backyard - India - We can have the Swiss Alps to the Greece Navagio or the Kenyan Jungle in Sunderbans. indeed Incredible India."

“It is hard to believe that a country like India, which is gifted with amazing diversity on many fronts, is not leveraging all of its tourism potential," another wrote.

“Truly the land of captivating & majestic landscapes! Our own lovely," one more commented.

A user also added, “Indeed Incredibly spectacular sights in India!!!"