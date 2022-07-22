Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's is an avid social media user, whose posts on micro-blogging site Twitter is famous for his witty remarks, and quirky takes on various viral reels this time took advantage of the platform and sounded caution about a car from his company-the Mahindra Thar.

In the latest tweet the Mahindra Group chief shared a video that shows a Mahindra Thar, an off-roading SUV that is manufactured by Mahindra Group. The video features two Mahindra Thar that are being driven through a river in Goa.

Anand Mahindra on his tweet wrote, "Found this post in my inbox this morning. While I appreciate their faith in the Thar, this looks like an incredibly dangerous manoeuvre. I appeal to Thar owners to exercise restraint."

Found this post in my inbox this morning. While I appreciate their faith in the Thar, this looks like an incredibly dangerous manoeuvre. I appeal to Thar owners to exercise restraint. pic.twitter.com/UpKq5jAG8x — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2022

The post since being shared at 11 am in the morning has garnered lots of reaction from his followers. One Twitter user said, “Absolutely dangerous... but possible in a heavy 4x4... and a driver with rock steady hands... and of course a cool head to match."

Another user agreed with Mahindra and said, "This should be avoided. Sir, your advice is right at the right time (monsoon)."

“Such uprightness is very much in dearth amongst the industrialists. Now it is clear & evident, the reason for Mahindra's corporate growth," praising Mahindra's transparent tweet as chairman of the Mahindra Group.

“Water wading test in real. Hope they don't claim any warranty issues," another user commented.

Mahindra Thar has been the best-selling SUV in its class since its launch in 2020. Mahindra and Mahindra has already delivered around 60,000 units in the past two years.

The five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar is expected to launch between 2023 and 2026.

This is the first official confirmation of the bigger version of the second-gen Thar, which should make it even more attractive to buyers who want the practicality of the full second row. The five-door Thar can be expected to sit on a lengthened wheelbase and offer more creature comforts on the inside, especially in the second row.