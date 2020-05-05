Incremental credit flow down 64% to 6 trillion in FY20: Icra

Mumbai: Incremental credit flow through banks, commercial papers (CP) and corporate bonds declined to ₹6 trillion in financial year 2020 from ₹16.79 trillion a year ago, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday.

This could rise by ₹7.3-9.7 trillion during FY2021, a growth of 22-61% over FY20, albeit on a low base, it said.

Karthik Srinivasan, group head – financial sector ratings, Icra, said the sharp decline in incremental credit during FY20 was driven by slowing economic growth as well as heightened risk aversion among lenders.

“Nonetheless, the expectations of increase in incremental credit flow during FY21 is driven by increased credit demand amid weakening cash flows of borrowers because of covid-19 induced stress; as well as capitalisation of interest for the period of moratorium offered by lenders," said Srinivasan.

Of the incremental credit flow of ₹7.3-9.7 trillion expected in FY21, Icra expects banks to account for ₹6-7 trillion of incremental credit growth, and bank credit outstanding to increase to ₹109.2-110.2 trillion by March 2021.

The corporate bonds volume outstanding is expected to increase by another ₹1.5-2.5 trillion to ₹33.7-34.7 trillion by March 2021. The volume of CPs outstanding is expected to remain range-bound at ₹3.3-3.7 trillion by March 2021 as compared to the outstanding volume of ₹3.5 trillion as on March 31, 2020, showing limited incremental growth.

Icra said that amid higher risk aversion among domestic lenders, many corporates and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) sought RBI approval for overseas borrowing, thereby reducing demand from domestic sources.

“External commercial borrowing (ECB) approvals rose 70% on a y-o-y basis during trailing twelve months (TTM) of February 2020 and stood at $58.2 billion as compared to $34.2 billion during TTM of February 2019. The risk aversion of foreign investors towards emerging economies will, however, increase because of covid-19, and we expect ECB approvals could decline by $15-20 billion in FY21," the rating agency said.

