Increments and attrition to witness lower trends this year, says Deloitte report

Technology has come to the forefront for businesses in a post-COVID-19 operational context—with hybrid working models becoming more crucial while hiring talent and for employee retention. Currently, 3.8 percent of the total employee cost is budgeted for HR technology enhancements in most organisations. The Manufacturing and IT sectors emerged as the biggest investors in HR Tech in 2022, with the lion’s share of the tech portfolio being dedicated to cloud-based applications and data analytics tools for enhancing talent management processes. Forty-seven percent of organisations are investing in responsible AI for reimagining their talent acquisition process and nearly 40 percent are focused on integrating machine learning to predict employee turnover. However, the adoption of new technology continues to be an ongoing challenge. With 27 percent of organisations reporting major challenges in the integration of new technologies with their existing tech platforms, there is a clear scope for service providers to plan for ecosystem compatibility from an integration as well as a long-term change management and adoption standpoint.

