Ind vs Eng semi-final 2022 Live Updates: T20 World Cup encounter to start soon

India vs England Semi Final 2022 Live Updates: The T20 World Cup encounter between India and England is going to start at 1:30 PM. The winning team will play Pakistan in the final on November 13.
India finished first in its group and quickly advanced to the 2022 T20I World Cup semifinal match against England after defeating Zimbabwe on November 6. On November 10, the game will be contested at Adelaide Oval. The last time, on November 2, during the encounter with Bangladesh, rains played spoilsport despite a strong score on the cards, and India only managed to win the match by five runs.
10 Nov 2022, 12:22 PM ISTLagaan memes start
Memes based on Lagaan, the Hindi movie starring Aamir Khan, have started as India are all set to face England. In the 2001, a local team in India faces a team representing the East India Company during the British rule.
10 Nov 2022, 12:05 PM ISTPant or DK?
The biggest question the Indian team will come across is whether to play Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik. Pant was given a chance in the last match, but he failed to impress. DK, on the other hand, has been a champion finisher who can start from the word “go".
10 Nov 2022, 12:01 PM ISTIndian fans gather
10 Nov 2022, 11:57 AM ISTIND vs ENG live-streaming details
At 1:30 PM IST, the T20 World Cup semi-final match between England and India gets underway. The Star Sports Network will broadcast the game in India. Disney+ Hotstar allows online spectators to watch the live action.
10 Nov 2022, 11:56 AM ISTIND vs ENG probable line-ups
Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
10 Nov 2022, 11:56 AM ISTIND vs ENG pitch report
The Adelaide Oval's pitch has been bouncy and is excellent for batting; the short square boundaries will invite the hitters to go large. Even on the bouncy pitch, spinners will benefit.
10 Nov 2022, 11:41 AM ISTRohit Sharma says this ahead of the encounter
10 Nov 2022, 11:41 AM ISTLet’s take a look at England
The majority of the team's runs have come from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, both of whom have scored fifty runs. Indian batsmen may have a difficult start thanks to the bowling onslaught of pacers Mark Wood and Sam Curran. But the fielding seems to be an issue for the English side.
10 Nov 2022, 11:41 AM ISTIndian players in form
The opening batters for India, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav, are in good form, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohd Shami are important bowlers who can handle any situation.
10 Nov 2022, 11:41 AM ISTEncounter with Pakistan?
The event has grown more intriguing since Pakistan have already qualified for the finals after defeating the Kiwis at Sydney Cricket Ground by seven wickets. Additionally, if India defeat England on November 10, India and Pakistan will play in the T20 World Cup 2022 final - a treat for every cricket fan.
