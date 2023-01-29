India is all set to face England in the finals of the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Shafali Verma-led squad sealed their place in the finals by beating New Zealand by 8 wickets while England secured their spot after beating Australia by just 3 runs.

If India does manage to win the title, it will be the first time that the women's team have lifted the World Cup. Senior Indian team have played in three World Cup finals in 2005, 2017 and 2020.

During the Semi-final match, on the backs of stellar performances by spinner Parshavi Chopra, Shafali Verma and opening batter Shweta Sehrawat India managed to restrict the New Zealand team to a score of 107 in their 20 overs and managed to chase the score in just 14.2 overs losing 2 wickets in the process.

Indian opening batters Shweta Sehrawat and Shafali Verma feature in the list of the top 5 highest run scorers in the tournament while Parshavi Chopra features in the list of the top 5 wicket takers of the tournament. Shweta Sehrawat is the highest run-getter with 292 runs across 6 games while Verma ranks 3rd on the list.

Indian team have lost just one match in the tournament and topped their group rankings while England have remained undefeated throughout the tournament.

Where will the U-19 T20 World Cup final be played?

The Women's U-19 T20 World Cup finals will be played at Senwes Park stadium in Potchefstroom, South Africa

What time does the final begin?

The final of the U-19 T20 World Cup between India and England will commence at 5:15 PM IST on Sunday, 29th January

Where to watch the match?

The Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final can be watched in India through the Star Sports network while the live stream of the match can be watched on Fancode.