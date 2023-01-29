Ind vs Eng Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final: When and where to watch the match2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:53 AM IST
India will face England in the finals of the first Women's T20 World Cup final at Senwes Park stadium in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday
India is all set to face England in the finals of the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Shafali Verma-led squad sealed their place in the finals by beating New Zealand by 8 wickets while England secured their spot after beating Australia by just 3 runs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×