Ind vs Eng Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final: When and where to watch the match

During the Semi-final match, on the backs of stellar performances by spinner Parshavi Chopra, Shafali Verma and opening batter Shweta Sehrawat India managed to restrict the New Zealand team to a score of 107 in their 20 overs and managed to chase the score in just 14.2 overs losing 2 wickets in the process.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}