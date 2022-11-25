In the first one-day international (ODI) between India and New Zealand, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill put up a 124-run opening partnership to give a solid start to India’s innings. Gill (50 off 65 balls) was the first to fall to Lockie Ferguson while Devon Conway took a decent catch. Dhawan (72 off 77 balls) was the next to leave, without adding anything to the scoreboard. Tim Southee took the Indian skipper’s wicket as Finn Allen took the catch.
In the first one-day international (ODI) between India and New Zealand, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill put up a 124-run opening partnership to give a solid start to India’s innings. Gill (50 off 65 balls) was the first to fall to Lockie Ferguson while Devon Conway took a decent catch. Dhawan (72 off 77 balls) was the next to leave, without adding anything to the scoreboard. Tim Southee took the Indian skipper’s wicket as Finn Allen took the catch.
In the opening ODI match against India at Eden Park, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson decided to bowl first after winning the toss. After missing the third Twenty20 international on November 22 due to a scheduled medical visit, Williamson rejoins the New Zealand squad. The series was won 1-0 by India.
In the opening ODI match against India at Eden Park, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson decided to bowl first after winning the toss. After missing the third Twenty20 international on November 22 due to a scheduled medical visit, Williamson rejoins the New Zealand squad. The series was won 1-0 by India.
India selected two rookies in a youthful starting lineup. Umran Malik, a right-arm fast bowler, and Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm fast bowler, will each play in their maiden ODI. The four seam bowlers picked by New Zealand are Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, and Lockie Ferguson. Mitchell Santner, an all-around player, offers the spin option.
India selected two rookies in a youthful starting lineup. Umran Malik, a right-arm fast bowler, and Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm fast bowler, will each play in their maiden ODI. The four seam bowlers picked by New Zealand are Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, and Lockie Ferguson. Mitchell Santner, an all-around player, offers the spin option.
Both nations are starting to anticipate the ODI World Cup in India, which is just a year away, after having just finished the T20 World Cup. “A year out and every match marks another opportunity to develop as a side," Williamson said.
Both nations are starting to anticipate the ODI World Cup in India, which is just a year away, after having just finished the T20 World Cup. “A year out and every match marks another opportunity to develop as a side," Williamson said.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Umpires: Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
Umpires: Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.