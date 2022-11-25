In the first one-day international (ODI) between India and New Zealand, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill put up a 124-run opening partnership to give a solid start to India’s innings. Gill (50 off 65 balls) was the first to fall to Lockie Ferguson while Devon Conway took a decent catch. Dhawan (72 off 77 balls) was the next to leave, without adding anything to the scoreboard. Tim Southee took the Indian skipper’s wicket as Finn Allen took the catch.

