IND vs NZ T20I Series 2022 Match 3 preview: Probable Playing XI, weather report

India won the second T20 match against New Zealand convincingly with Surya Kumar Yadav once again showing his class by scoring his 2nd T20 international hundred this year which led India to a respectable score of 191 for the loss of six wickets. Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda also managed to pick up 4 wickets for 10 runs while pacer Mohammad Siraj took 2 wickets for 24 runs.