IND vs NZ T20I Series 2022 Match 3 preview: Probable Playing XI, weather report

IND vs NZ T20I Series 2022 Match 3 preview: Probable Playing XI, weather report2 min read . 08:11 AM IST
The third T20 match between India and New Zealand will be played at McLean Park, Napier.
With a win in the second T20, India will look to end the series on a high before moving to the longer formats. It will also be the last match both sides play in the T20 format.
India won the second T20 match against New Zealand convincingly with Surya Kumar Yadav once again showing his class by scoring his 2nd T20 international hundred this year which led India to a respectable score of 191 for the loss of six wickets. Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda also managed to pick up 4 wickets for 10 runs while pacer Mohammad Siraj took 2 wickets for 24 runs.
While India cannot lose the series now, they would still like to continue their strong bilateral record this year with a whitewash. New Zealand would however look to level the series, going into Napier without their regular captain Kane Williamson.
Weather report:
With the first match of the three T20I series already ruled out owing to the weather gods and rain could once again play spoilsport in Napier. It could be a cloudy evening with showers dropping in.
Team news:
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the T20 series and Kiwi pacer Tim Southee will lead the side in the third T20. The New Zealand side has brought in Mark Chapman as Williamson's replacement for the third T20.
Adam Milne or Lockie Ferguson could also make way for Blair Tickner with McLean Park being his home ground.
Probable XIs:
India: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav/Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Mohammad Siraj
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman/Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
Where to watch the match:
Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022. Hence the India v will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
